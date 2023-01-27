BitDAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.75 Billion (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002519 BTC on exchanges. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and $13.91 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

