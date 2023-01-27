Bitcoiva Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $208.47 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $208.47 million and $146,878.26 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.99 or 0.00056023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00581083 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00192247 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00044253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000683 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.94051012 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $154,323.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

