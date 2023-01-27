Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $277.15

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001201 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $277.15 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

