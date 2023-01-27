Bitcoin Diamond Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $30.22 million and $100,567.79 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00251736 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00101945 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00056023 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00036457 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000396 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

