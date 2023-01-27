BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 79,095 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,383 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 79,095 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $22,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 22,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,568,842. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

