BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 2,299 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.65. The company had a trading volume of 277,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,491,000. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.66. The company has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

