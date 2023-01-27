BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 132.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,749 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. 1,382,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,679,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $247.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

