BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Avery Dennison comprises approximately 1.0% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned about 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $20,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.20.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.04. 5,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,344. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $209.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.