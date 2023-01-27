BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,770 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,303 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. 236,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,851,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

