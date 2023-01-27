BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,088,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,103,000 after buying an additional 2,796,843 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 96.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after buying an additional 18,629,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,950,000 after buying an additional 7,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 214.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,398,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,193,000 after buying an additional 7,092,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,306,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,671,000 after buying an additional 686,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $31.50. The stock had a trading volume of 310,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.67%.

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

