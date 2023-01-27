BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 33,252 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 820.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.0% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,298,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,407 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 103.8% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,907,000 after acquiring an additional 435,631 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 460,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,001,000 after purchasing an additional 260,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 553.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 283,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 239,792 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.93.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $237.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.