BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 28,495 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 561.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,567 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,924,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Autodesk by 26.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock worth $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,432,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,334,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.66. 22,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $252.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.