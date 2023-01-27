Beta Finance Market Cap Reaches $60.29 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market capitalization of $60.29 million and $5.28 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 88.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00399390 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,427.01 or 0.28034216 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.00592264 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.