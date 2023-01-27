Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.99.
Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 974.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berkshire Hills Bancorp
Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.
