Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€12.00” Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($10.11) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €9.75 ($10.60) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.34) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.33) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.41) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.14 ($11.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.81. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.28) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.74).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

