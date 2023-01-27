Berenberg Bank Boosts Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Price Target to GBX 32

Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 32 ($0.40) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PAFRF opened at $0.22 on Monday. Pan African Resources has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
