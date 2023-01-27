Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Bentley Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bentley Systems to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.41, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.23. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $268.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.93 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BSY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at $309,937,642.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,641 shares of company stock worth $6,366,659. Company insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

