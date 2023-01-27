Benchmark (LON:BMK) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.62

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.62 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 38.25 ($0.47). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 40.60 ($0.50), with a volume of 231,269 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.85. The firm has a market cap of £303.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.19.

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass/bream, salmon, shrimp, and tilapia breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

