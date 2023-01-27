Belrium Price Hits $3.90 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $71,203.84 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $3.90 or 0.00016880 BTC on exchanges.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009143 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005211 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001949 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

