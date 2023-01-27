Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $140.23

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.23 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 147.46 ($1.83). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.81), with a volume of 182,424 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Begbies Traynor Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £220.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,415.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42.

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

About Begbies Traynor Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

