BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.43

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.43 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 28.60 ($0.35). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.36), with a volume of 49,733 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of £122.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.42.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical divisions. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, and cyber network monitoring.

