Barclays Upgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $125.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $95.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $112.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $38,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

