Barclays Trims PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Target Price to $140.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PKI. Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.90.

PKI stock opened at $134.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $190.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

