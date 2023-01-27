Barclays Trims Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Target Price to $44.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.50.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $47.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $85.67.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.49 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 263.54%. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,641.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, blood disorders, and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

