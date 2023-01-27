Barclays Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $165.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $174.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.66.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

