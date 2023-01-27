Barclays Increases Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,640 ($32.69) to GBX 3,000 ($37.14) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($39.00) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($29.22) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($42.09) to GBX 3,600 ($44.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,231.50 ($40.01).

Wizz Air stock traded down GBX 56 ($0.69) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,740 ($33.92). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,966. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,339.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,078.85. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of GBX 1,320 ($16.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,867 ($60.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.86), for a total value of £1,983,484.08 ($2,455,718.81). In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.86), for a total value of £1,983,484.08 ($2,455,718.81). Also, insider Charlotte Pedersen bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,307 ($28.56) per share, with a total value of £4,267.95 ($5,284.08).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

