Barclays Boosts Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 3,000

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,640 ($32.69) to GBX 3,000 ($37.14) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($35.90) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,550 ($31.57) to GBX 3,150 ($39.00) in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,360 ($29.22) to GBX 3,200 ($39.62) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,107.14.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

Wizz Air stock remained flat at $8.60 during midday trading on Friday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.