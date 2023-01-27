Barclays Boosts Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Price Target to GBX 230

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($2.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYBBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.23) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.04) to GBX 175 ($2.17) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.25.

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Virgin Money UK stock remained flat at $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

