Barclays Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $277.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $265.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.93. The company has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

