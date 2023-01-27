Barclays Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $66.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR stock opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Insider Activity

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 928,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 468,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 212,374 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

