Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.71. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 30.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $37,615.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $37,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $44,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,958.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,263 shares of company stock valued at $94,911. 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

