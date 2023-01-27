Bank of America Increases Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target to GBX 420

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYMGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from GBX 370 ($4.58) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 470 ($5.82) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.77) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

LON ATYM opened at GBX 351 ($4.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 322.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 273.03. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 183 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.57). The firm has a market cap of £490.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1,093.75.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

