Band Protocol (BAND) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00008904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $108.12 million and approximately $79.90 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Token Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 129,302,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,800,606 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

