Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $250.14

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.14 ($3.10) and traded as high as GBX 273.55 ($3.39). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 273.25 ($3.38), with a volume of 169,620 shares trading hands.

Banco Santander Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £46.57 billion and a PE ratio of 607.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 251.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.71.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

