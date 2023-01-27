Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €6.90 ($7.50) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($7.28) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.76) to €5.80 ($6.30) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.07) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.48.

NYSE BBVA opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

