Ballswap Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $71.21 Million (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 93.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Ballswap has traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ballswap has a market capitalization of $71.21 million and $611.21 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ballswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 102.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.00401883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,523.00 or 0.28209252 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00584164 BTC.

Ballswap Profile

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ballswap is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

