Balancer Price Tops $6.88 (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $6.88 or 0.00029825 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $321.79 million and $9.51 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Balancer Profile
Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,985,774 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,779,835 tokens. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Balancer
