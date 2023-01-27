Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,228 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKR. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

