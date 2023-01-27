B. Riley Increases Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $33.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Ichor Stock Up 1.0 %

Ichor stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $987.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.61. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.98 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in Ichor by 21.1% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 52,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 230,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 160,452 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

