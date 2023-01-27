Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.06, but opened at $44.44. Axos Financial shares last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 46,856 shares traded.

The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

In related news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,565,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,197,000 after buying an additional 75,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,477,000 after buying an additional 80,318 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after buying an additional 142,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after buying an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

