Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $228.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.27 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.42. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ron Pitters sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,340.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 66.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Axos Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Axos Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Axos Financial by 116.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $240,000. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axos Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.