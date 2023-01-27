Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Axos Financial Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of AX opened at $42.06 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.42.
Axos Financial Company Profile
