Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AX opened at $42.06 on Monday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.