Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

AVA has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avista from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Avista Price Performance

AVA stock opened at $40.60 on Monday. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $359.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 98.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,596,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,737,000 after purchasing an additional 149,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,638,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,703,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

