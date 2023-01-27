AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVEO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $521.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 81.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

