Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.78. Avalon shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 4,823 shares.

Avalon Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

