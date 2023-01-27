Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $490.31 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and approximately $490.31 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $17.85 or 0.00078167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00056199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010654 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00025103 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,177,327 coins and its circulating supply is 314,771,337 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

