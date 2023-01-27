Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading 25% Higher

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 71,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 389,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.07 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$22.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group ( TSE:XLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

