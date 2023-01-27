Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 21,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 58,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Austin Gold Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Get Austin Gold alerts:

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Austin Gold Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Austin Gold

Austin Gold Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUST. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austin Gold during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austin Gold during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austin Gold during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.