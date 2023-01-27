Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 21,549 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 58,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.
Austin Gold Stock Up 4.7 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.
Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Austin Gold Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Austin Gold
Austin Gold Company Profile
Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada.
