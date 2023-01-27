Audius (AUDIO) Price Up 60.8% Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 60.8% higher against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $283.69 million and approximately $77.84 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

