AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. AT&T updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-2.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$2.45 EPS.

AT&T Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AT&T by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

